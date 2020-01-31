(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XL

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XL

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    The push for Resiliency is ongoing and what better way to keep the ball rolling than to bring in one of the Air Guard's most notorious Chaplains!

    Chaplain David Michaud agrees to come on and speak to us about a topic that's near and dear to his heart. Check it out!

    We also hear from our Retention Specialist on what's going on in the world of Recruiting and Retention.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XL, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    air force
    maine air national guard
    pine tree state
    maineiac radio show

