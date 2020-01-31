The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XL

The push for Resiliency is ongoing and what better way to keep the ball rolling than to bring in one of the Air Guard's most notorious Chaplains!



Chaplain David Michaud agrees to come on and speak to us about a topic that's near and dear to his heart. Check it out!



We also hear from our Retention Specialist on what's going on in the world of Recruiting and Retention.