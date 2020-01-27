(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center - Train to Win: History of Polish Cemetery

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    01.27.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Unknown to many Soldiers who train at Hohenfels Training Area, is an area with a dark history. Once a prisoner of war camp, an area nearby is the final resting place of Polish displaced people. In this podcast, Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens share the history of cemetery and the ceremony Polish officials held at Hohenfels Training Area on Jan. 27, 2020.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Hohenfels Training Area
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    War memorial
    7ATC
    Polish Cemetery

