Unknown to many Soldiers who train at Hohenfels Training Area, is an area with a dark history. Once a prisoner of war camp, an area nearby is the final resting place of Polish displaced people. In this podcast, Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens share the history of cemetery and the ceremony Polish officials held at Hohenfels Training Area on Jan. 27, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2020 11:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|62664
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107633295.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:34
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, Joint Multinational Readiness Center - Train to Win: History of Polish Cemetery, by SSG Gregory Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT