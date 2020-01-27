Joint Multinational Readiness Center - Train to Win: History of Polish Cemetery

Unknown to many Soldiers who train at Hohenfels Training Area, is an area with a dark history. Once a prisoner of war camp, an area nearby is the final resting place of Polish displaced people. In this podcast, Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens share the history of cemetery and the ceremony Polish officials held at Hohenfels Training Area on Jan. 27, 2020.