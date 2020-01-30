(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute: Northern Viper 2020

    Marine Minute: Northern Viper 2020

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines and soldiers with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conduct training exercise Northern Viper at Hokudaien and Yausubetsu Training Areas in the Hokkaido Prefecture of Japan from Jan. 26 to Feb. 8, 2020.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2020
    Date Posted: 01.30.2020 15:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62649
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107629536.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Northern Viper 2020, by LCpl Soline Skrzypczak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    teamwork
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD
    usmcnews
    January 26th

