Marine Minute: Northern Viper 2020

U.S. Marines and soldiers with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conduct training exercise Northern Viper at Hokudaien and Yausubetsu Training Areas in the Hokkaido Prefecture of Japan from Jan. 26 to Feb. 8, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2020 15:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62649
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107629536.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
