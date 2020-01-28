Bahrain Beat: Mission Nutrition

MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 28, 2020) Crizaldo Estares, the lead fitness specialist for MWR, came into the studio to discuss the Mission Nutrition class designed to improve your nutritional knowledge and awareness. Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Lindsay Lair reports from AFN Bahrain.