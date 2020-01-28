Marine Minute

Time to bundle up, 'cause we're almost at the summit!



Leaders from around the core are gearing up for the upcoming summits, sponsored by the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. The summits aim to review and allow for recommendations to be made on the current and future development of the enlisted force. This will help hone in on the Commandants priorities and provide guidance and recommendations that support the Commandants Planning Guidance



The three summits will take place from the 3rd to the 7th of February.



At the two Summits taking place in Quantico, leaders will review service specific development and educational opportunities, performance evaluation, retention, high-quality recruitment and managing the enlisted force; while the Summit taking place in Camp Lejeune will focus on topics revolving around health, fitness and the wellness of Marines in our Corps.



