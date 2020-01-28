(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I’m Cpl Ben Whitten with your Marine Minute.

    Time to bundle up, 'cause we're almost at the summit!

    Leaders from around the core are gearing up for the upcoming summits, sponsored by the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. The summits aim to review and allow for recommendations to be made on the current and future development of the enlisted force. This will help hone in on the Commandants priorities and provide guidance and recommendations that support the Commandants Planning Guidance

    The three summits will take place from the 3rd to the 7th of February.

    At the two Summits taking place in Quantico, leaders will review service specific development and educational opportunities, performance evaluation, retention, high-quality recruitment and managing the enlisted force; while the Summit taking place in Camp Lejeune will focus on topics revolving around health, fitness and the wellness of Marines in our Corps.

    The purpose of these summits is for leaders to be able to review and make recommendations on the current and future development of the enlisted force and help hone in on the Commandants priorities as well as provide guidance and recommendations that support the Commandants Planning Guidance.



    That’s it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps, go to Marines.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2020 15:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62632
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107620450.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Summit
    Quantico
    SMMC
    Lejuene
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS

