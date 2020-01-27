Pacific Pulse: 27 January 2020

On this Pacific Pulse, Marine aviators complete F-35 carrier qualifications aboard USS America, Marines and their Japan Ground Self-Defense Force partners team up for Exercise Forest Light Western Army, and Airmen in Korea take part in a load crew competition.
