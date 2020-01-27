(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 27 January 2020

    Pacific Pulse: 27 January 2020

    JAPAN

    01.24.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Marine aviators complete F-35 carrier qualifications aboard USS America, Marines and their Japan Ground Self-Defense Force partners team up for Exercise Forest Light Western Army, and Airmen in Korea take part in a load crew competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2020
    Date Posted: 01.27.2020 19:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62612
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107617724.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 27 January 2020, by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    31st MEU
    JGSDF
    F-35B
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    USS America
    25 AMU
    36 AMU

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT