    Bahrain Beat: USMC Promotion at NSA Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    01.26.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Smith 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 26, 2020) Marine Brig. Gen. Matthew Trollinger, Commander of Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51-5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, promoted Ramin Mostashari, director of logistics, to the rank of Lt. Col. during a ceremony at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon M. Smith reports from AFN Bahrain.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2020
    Date Posted: 01.26.2020 01:15
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: USMC Promotion at NSA Bahrain, by PO1 Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Bahrain
    TF 51/5

