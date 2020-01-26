Bahrain Beat: USMC Promotion at NSA Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 26, 2020) Marine Brig. Gen. Matthew Trollinger, Commander of Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51-5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, promoted Ramin Mostashari, director of logistics, to the rank of Lt. Col. during a ceremony at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon M. Smith reports from AFN Bahrain.