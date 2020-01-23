(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lab Life - Episode 20: Leadership by example

    Lab Life - Episode 20: Leadership by example

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Darrell Phillipson's life has taken him from active duty Air Force service to a stint in financial planning, moonlighting as a literary mascot and now to his role as vice director at the Air Force Research Laboratory's 711th Human Performance Wing. There's something to be said for diversity of experience on the path to becoming a leader. Listen to this episode to learn more about his fascinating life and career.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2020
    Date Posted: 01.23.2020 16:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62583
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107606079.mp3
    Length: 00:21:48
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 20: Leadership by example, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    podcast
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Lab Life

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT