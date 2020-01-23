Lab Life - Episode 20: Leadership by example

Darrell Phillipson's life has taken him from active duty Air Force service to a stint in financial planning, moonlighting as a literary mascot and now to his role as vice director at the Air Force Research Laboratory's 711th Human Performance Wing. There's something to be said for diversity of experience on the path to becoming a leader. Listen to this episode to learn more about his fascinating life and career.
