    Air Force Radio News 23 January 2020

    Air Force Radio News 23 January 2020

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Todays Story: Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, or SEAC, Ramon Colon-Lopez spoke to the airmen and soldiers of the California National Guard at their service member of the year banquet in San Diego.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2020
    Date Posted: 01.23.2020 12:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62574
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107604981.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 24

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 23 January 2020, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint chiefs of staff
    banquet
    senior enlisted
    california
    SEAC
    AFRN
    colon-lopez

