Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast – Jan 23, 2020

January 23, 2020
Dave Larsen, Charlie Maib, PFC Kyra Pearl, Michelle Lenis, CSM Harold Cole, MSG Jose Munoz
The greatest military podcast known to man, woman, child, beast, or respective pronoun touches on the tough subject of veteran suicide when's it's discovered that tragedy has touched one of our own. Later we find out first hand how the Army is stepping up their game for on-post housing, and we examine how the state of Texas is systematically trying to destroy Charlie's windshield.
Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:
Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
The Hubcats
The Coronados
This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood
