    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast – Jan 23, 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Dave Larsen, Charlie Maib, PFC Kyra Pearl, Michelle Lenis, CSM Harold Cole, MSG Jose Munoz



    The greatest military podcast known to man, woman, child, beast, or respective pronoun touches on the tough subject of veteran suicide when's it's discovered that tragedy has touched one of our own. Later we find out first hand how the Army is stepping up their game for on-post housing, and we examine how the state of Texas is systematically trying to destroy Charlie's windshield.

    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
    The Hubcats
    The Coronados


    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
    Follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood

    Date Taken: 01.23.2020
    Date Posted: 01.23.2020 09:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:53:44
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast – Jan 23, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    News
    Suicide
    Housing
    Military
    Texas
    Construction
    Army
    DPW
    Maib

