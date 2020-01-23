Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast – Jan 23, 2020

January 23, 2020







Dave Larsen, Charlie Maib, PFC Kyra Pearl, Michelle Lenis, CSM Harold Cole, MSG Jose Munoz







The greatest military podcast known to man, woman, child, beast, or respective pronoun touches on the tough subject of veteran suicide when's it's discovered that tragedy has touched one of our own. Later we find out first hand how the Army is stepping up their game for on-post housing, and we examine how the state of Texas is systematically trying to destroy Charlie's windshield.



