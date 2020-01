The George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies

Radio News Story: The George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies is a German and U.S. partnership that addresses solutions to real-world issues. Interview with Retired United States Air Force Brig. Gen. Dieter Bareihs, the U.S. Deputy Director for the George C. Marshall Center in Garmisch-Parenkirken, Germany.



ANCHOR LEAD:

BENEATH THE MAJESTIC VIEW OF THE GERMAN ALPS SITS A MILITARY, EDUCATIONAL CENTER WITH GLOBAL APPLICATIONS.



REPORTER STORY:

THE GEORGE C. MARSHALL EUROPEAN CENTER FOR SECURITY STUDIES IN GARMISCH-PARTENKIRKEN IS A GERMAN-AMERICAN PARTNERSHIP THAT ADDRESSES SOLUTIONS TO REAL-WORLD ISSUES. MORE THAN JUST A CAMPUS, THE MARSHALL CENTER IS A MODEL OF UNITY AND COOPERATION BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND GERMANY. IT DOES THIS THROUGH A VARIETY OF PROGRAMS AND AN ALUMNI NETWORK OF MORE THAN 14 THOUSAND SECURITY PROFESSIONALS FROM 156 NATIONS. RETIRED UNITED STATES AIR FORCE BRIG. GEN. DIETER BAREIHS IS THE U.S. DEPUTY DIRECTOR FOR THE GEORGE C. MARSHALL CENTER.



DEPUTY DIRECTOR DIETER BAREIHS:

“THE MISSION OF THE MARSHALL CENTER IS TO ENABLE SOLUTIONS TO REGIONAL AND TRANSNATIONAL SECURITY PROBLEMS. WE DO THIS PRIMARILY THROUGH SECURITY COOPERATION ACTIVITIES, AND THAT’S PRIMARILY IN THE FORM OF EDUCATION.”



REPORTER:

THE GEORGE C. MARSHALL CENTER OFFERS RESIDENT AND NON-RESIDENT, OR OUTREACH ACTIVITIES, FOCUSING ON REGIONAL AND TRANSNATIONAL ISSUES.



DEPUTY DIRECTOR DIETER BAREIHS:

“REGIONAL ISSUES, FOR EXAMPLE, WOULD BE EUROPE’S NORTHERN FLANK, EUROPE’S EASTERN FLANK, EUROPE’S SOUTHERN FLANK AND THE BALKANS, AND OUR TRANSNATIONAL ISSUES, OUR GLOBAL ISSUES THAT WE FOCUS ON INCLUDE COUNTERTERRORISM, COUNTER-TRANSNATIONAL ORGANIZED CRIME, CYBER SECURITY, GENDER AND SECURITY, AND ALSO GOOD GOVERNANCE.”



REPORTER:

THE SCHOOL STRIVES TO CREATE TRANSNATIONAL FRIENDSHIPS WITH ITS ALUMNI NETWORK WHILE BUILDING MORE PEACEFUL AND COOPERATIVE REGIONAL AND GLOBAL SECURITY ENVIRONMENTS.



ARMY STAFF SERGEANT STEPHEN DORNBOS – AFN BAVARIA RADIO NEWS.