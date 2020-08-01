Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, Staff Sgt. Leonard James and Senior Master Sgt. Warrell Shanklin discuss their paths to the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2020 14:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62538
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107601699.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:21
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT