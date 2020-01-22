(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Europe News - United Kingdom Hands Over Command of CTF 150 to Australia

    United Kingdom Hands Over Command of CTF 150 to Australia

    BAHRAIN

    01.22.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Harari 

    AFN Bahrain

    A portion of this audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain. This news product was submitted to AFN Europe for inclusion with their hourly radio broadcasts of regional news, with approval from NAVCENT and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 22, 2020) On 5th December 2019, after 119 days in charge, the UK Command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 has handed over to an Australian led Staff. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Harari reports from AFN Bahrain.

    Original Article from CMF available here: https://combinedmaritimeforces.com/2019/12/09/united-kingdom-hands-over-command-of-ctf-150-to-australia/

