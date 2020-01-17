(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 5 - Nick Perry

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Mr. Nick Perry, who is a computer engineer for the 412th Range Squadron joins us for this episode of Edwards: Beyond the Test. Nick discusses his work, how it supports the warfighter and how a new college graduate from the Detroit, Michigan area ended up in The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 5 - Nick Perry, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

