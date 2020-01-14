(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: January 14, 2020

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.14.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members participate in the first jump of the New Year, Kadena Air Base participates in its first WestPac Rumrunner exercise, and the Navy rolls out its newest virtual combat simulator.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: January 14, 2020, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

