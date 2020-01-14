This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (January 14, 2020) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class, Manuel Velez attached to Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, re-enlisted in a unique way: above the clouds near Kuwait in a UC-12M “Huron” Aircraft. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2020 02:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62459
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107584937.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: MA3 Manuel Velez Re-enlistment, by PO1 Sylvia Nealy, identified by DVIDS
