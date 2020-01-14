Bahrain Beat: MA3 Manuel Velez Re-enlistment

MANAMA, Bahrain (January 14, 2020) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class, Manuel Velez attached to Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, re-enlisted in a unique way: above the clouds near Kuwait in a UC-12M “Huron” Aircraft. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.