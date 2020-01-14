(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Beat: MA3 Manuel Velez Re-enlistment

    Bahrain Beat: MA3 Manuel Velez Re-enlistment

    BAHRAIN

    01.14.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Sylvia Nealy 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.


    MANAMA, Bahrain (January 14, 2020) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class, Manuel Velez attached to Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, re-enlisted in a unique way: above the clouds near Kuwait in a UC-12M “Huron” Aircraft. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2020 02:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62459
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107584937.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2020
    Genre News
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: MA3 Manuel Velez Re-enlistment, by PO1 Sylvia Nealy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    NSA Bahrain
    Naval Security Forces Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT