    126 ARW Podcast - January 2020

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison takes a look at what's going on around the wing. We also get a closer look at Airman and Family Readiness through an interview with Ms. Keeley Speck.

    Air National Guard
    deployment
    ARW
    126th
    Airman & Family Readiness

