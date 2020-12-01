This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 12, 2020) Crizaldo Estares, the lead fitness specialist for MWR came into the studio to discuss the yearlong bi-monthly first aid and CPR classes offered.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2020 02:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62433
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107581272.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: Bi-monthly first aid and CPR class, by SA Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
