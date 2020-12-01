(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bahrain Beat: Bi-monthly first aid and CPR class

    BAHRAIN

    01.12.2020

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Lindsay Lair 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 12, 2020) Crizaldo Estares, the lead fitness specialist for MWR came into the studio to discuss the yearlong bi-monthly first aid and CPR classes offered.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2020 02:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Bahrain Beat News

