    Bahrain Beat: Emergency Planning

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.09.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 "The Eagle".

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 09, 2020) During this week's episode of "CMC Power Hour" 5th Fleet Command Master Chief Franklin Call and Naval Support Activity Bahrain Command Master Chief Mike Latimer spoke about the importance of being ready for any emergency event. Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Jesse R. Sharpe reports from AFN Bahrain.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Emergency Planning, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

