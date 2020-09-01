This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 "The Eagle".
MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 09, 2020) During this week's episode of "CMC Power Hour" 5th Fleet Command Master Chief Franklin Call and Naval Support Activity Bahrain Command Master Chief Mike Latimer spoke about the importance of being ready for any emergency event. Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Jesse R. Sharpe reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2020 02:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62429
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107581268.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: Emergency Planning, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
