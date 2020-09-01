Bahrain Beat: Emergency Planning

MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 09, 2020) During this week's episode of "CMC Power Hour" 5th Fleet Command Master Chief Franklin Call and Naval Support Activity Bahrain Command Master Chief Mike Latimer spoke about the importance of being ready for any emergency event. Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Jesse R. Sharpe reports from AFN Bahrain.