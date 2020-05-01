Bahrain Beat: Sponsorship Training

MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 06, 2020) Hani Fairooz, the Intercultural Relations Representative at the Fleet and Family Support Center speaks about a recent sponsorship training at NSA Bahrain. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Hunter Collop reports from AFN Bahrain.