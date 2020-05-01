This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 06, 2020) Hani Fairooz, the Intercultural Relations Representative at the Fleet and Family Support Center speaks about a recent sponsorship training at NSA Bahrain. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Hunter Collop reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2020 02:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62428
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107581255.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: Sponsorship Training, by PO3 Tristan Collop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT