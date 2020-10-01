(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 02 - Turn The Ship Around!

    THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 02 - Turn The Ship Around!

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2020

    Audio by George Maurer 

    American Forces Radio Network (AFN Radio)

    Retired Navy Captain David Marquet, author of “Turn The Ship Around! A True Story of Turning Followers Into Leaders,” explores intent based leadership. Get your team to stop asking, “Can I…?” And inspire them to start using empowering phrases, such as “I intend to…,” before engaging in their next action. Marquet used intent based leadership to take the U.S.S. Santa Fe, a Los Angeles class, nuclear-powered, fast-attack submarine, from worst in the fleet to first. Stephen R. Covey, author of “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” declared Marquet’s leadership concepts as “The 8th Habit.” “Turn The Ship Around!” resides on the professional reading lists of the Chief of Naval Operations and the Air Force Chief of Staff. Hosted by George Maurer, Ed.S., THE LEADERSHIP LIST is a production of the American Forces Radio Network and the Defense Media Activity.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2020
    Date Posted: 01.10.2020 19:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62423
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107580182.mp3
    Length: 00:39:00
    Genre Other
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 02 - Turn The Ship Around!, by George Maurer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    leadership
    management
    defense department
    government
    authors

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT