THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 02 - Turn The Ship Around!

Retired Navy Captain David Marquet, author of “Turn The Ship Around! A True Story of Turning Followers Into Leaders,” explores intent based leadership. Get your team to stop asking, “Can I…?” And inspire them to start using empowering phrases, such as “I intend to…,” before engaging in their next action. Marquet used intent based leadership to take the U.S.S. Santa Fe, a Los Angeles class, nuclear-powered, fast-attack submarine, from worst in the fleet to first. Stephen R. Covey, author of “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” declared Marquet’s leadership concepts as “The 8th Habit.” “Turn The Ship Around!” resides on the professional reading lists of the Chief of Naval Operations and the Air Force Chief of Staff. Hosted by George Maurer, Ed.S., THE LEADERSHIP LIST is a production of the American Forces Radio Network and the Defense Media Activity.