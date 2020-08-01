Col. John Hudson, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District provides a Public Service Announcement regarding the Missouri River Basin. (Recorded by Zane Ecklund and Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, USACE Omaha District Public Affairs). Duration: 00:34
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2020 09:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62397
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107577894.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|PSA
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. John Hudson issues PSA for Missouri River Basin - Short Version, by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps issues public service announcement for Missouri River Basin
