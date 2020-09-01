The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 23 - Operational Height Waiver Process

On this second podcast of 2020, Jennifer Gonzalez from our AETC Public Affairs team sat down with Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, the commander of 19th Air Force and responsible for everything pilot training. One of the big topics talked about on the pod is the operational waiver process for height, which has been a major focus area for Gen Wills and the 19th team. With the operational safety of everyone involved as priority one when it comes to granting waivers, Wills discusses how a team of experts are part of the process and talks to the process and why you shouldn’t let a website stop you from applying for a waiver.