(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Garrett Gillespie with your Marine Minute.


    Marines and Sailors are scheduled to participate in Exercise Iron Fist alongside members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade.

    Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to enhance the ability of the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and Japan forces.

    The U.S. and Japan will integrate at the staff level by conducting marksmanship, amphibious reconnaissance, fire and maneuver assaults, and much more.

    This year’s exercise not only marks the 15th iteration but also takes place during the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security.

    With the wide variety of overseas conflicts, this exercise builds trust between Marines and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. Another example of the dedication of the United States and Japan to work together to make advancements

    The opening ceremony will mark the start of the exercise Jan. 17.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2020
    Date Posted: 01.11.2020 15:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62386
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107577328.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    reconnaissance
    Navy
    Iron Fist
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD
    usmcnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT