Marines and Sailors are scheduled to participate in Exercise Iron Fist alongside members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade.



Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to enhance the ability of the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and Japan forces.



The U.S. and Japan will integrate at the staff level by conducting marksmanship, amphibious reconnaissance, fire and maneuver assaults, and much more.



This year’s exercise not only marks the 15th iteration but also takes place during the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security.



With the wide variety of overseas conflicts, this exercise builds trust between Marines and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. Another example of the dedication of the United States and Japan to work together to make advancements



The opening ceremony will mark the start of the exercise Jan. 17.



