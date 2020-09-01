(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SGT Aliah Reyes - Portland Press Herald

    PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2020

    Audio by Lt. Col. Kenneth Hoffman 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aliah Reyes talks with a reporter from the Portland Press Herald in Portland, ME about her work with finding remains of POW and MIA service members with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2020
    Date Posted: 01.10.2020 14:50
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT Aliah Reyes - Portland Press Herald, by Lt. Col. Kenneth Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maine
    remains
    POW
    MIA
    Portland
    Portland Press Herald
    Aliah Reyes

