SGT Aliah Reyes - Portland Press Herald

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aliah Reyes talks with a reporter from the Portland Press Herald in Portland, ME about her work with finding remains of POW and MIA service members with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2020 14:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62383
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107577103.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:03
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, US
|Hometown:
|PORTLAND, ME, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
