Today's story: The U.S. Air Force-wide mobile app, Air Force connect, is equipped with features exclusively designed to enable, engage and empower airmen across the globe.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2020 15:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62369
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107575436.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|47
This work, Air Force Radio News 08 January 2019, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT