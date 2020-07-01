(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Beat: Operational Readiness

    Bahrain Beat: Operational Readiness

    BAHRAIN

    01.07.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Smith 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 07, 2020) During this week's episode of "CMC Power Hour" 5th Fleet Command Master Chief Franklin Call and Naval Support Activity Bahrain Command Master Chief Mike Latimer spoke about the importance of maintaining readiness. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon M. Smith reports from AFN Bahrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2020
    Date Posted: 01.08.2020 07:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62354
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107574848.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2020
    Genre News
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Operational Readiness, by PO1 Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT