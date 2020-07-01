Bahrain Beat: Operational Readiness

MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 07, 2020) During this week's episode of "CMC Power Hour" 5th Fleet Command Master Chief Franklin Call and Naval Support Activity Bahrain Command Master Chief Mike Latimer spoke about the importance of maintaining readiness. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon M. Smith reports from AFN Bahrain.