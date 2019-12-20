(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EFMB Radio Piece - Overall

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    12.20.2019

    Audio by Spc. Christopher Brecht, Pvt. David Cordova and Petty Officer 3rd Class Danilo Reynoso

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Soldiers compete for the Expert Field Medical Badge. Major Thomas Kwolek, an EFMB grader and emergency room nurse, breaks down the lanes each soldier must navigate.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

