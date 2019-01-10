Head to the Reel Times 2 Cinema on Thursday, October 24, 2019, for a special screening of the 1998 classic "American Pie," featuring an appearance from actor Thomas Ian Nicholas, who plays Kevin Myers in the film. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2020 03:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62310
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107572974.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, American Pie Screening Spot, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT