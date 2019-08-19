Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 4: From Refugee to Warrior

The Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Airmen and Military Members from around Whiteman Air Force Base to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they use the Pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness to overcome obstacles. Airman 1st Class Vera Schwenk tells her story about growing up in Kyrgyzstan, relocating the the United States and enlisting in the United States Air Force.



CAF Lesson: Values Based Living, Gratitude