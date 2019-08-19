(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 4: From Refugee to Warrior

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Thomas Johns 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Airmen and Military Members from around Whiteman Air Force Base to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they use the Pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness to overcome obstacles. Airman 1st Class Vera Schwenk tells her story about growing up in Kyrgyzstan, relocating the the United States and enlisting in the United States Air Force.

    CAF Lesson: Values Based Living, Gratitude

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 4: From Refugee to Warrior, by A1C Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Podcast
    Resilience
    Air Force
    Chaplain
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness
    Practicing the Pillars Podcast

