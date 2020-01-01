(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXIX

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    The Maine Air Guard is known for its outstanding tradition of excellence. We are known around the world. But our tankers and equipment are not our greatest assets; it’s our Airmen. Check out the latest episode of the MAINEiac Radio Show and hear how you can become a better ambassador for our premier organization!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXIX, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

