(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS Iwakuni postal clerks work hard during the holiday season (Radio)

    MCAS Iwakuni postal clerks work hard during the holiday season (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.09.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw 

    AFN Iwakuni

    During the holidays, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni experiences a massive influx of mail. Marine postal clerks put on extra hours and effort to get the mail out as quickly as possible. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2019
    Date Posted: 12.31.2019 22:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62223
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107567127.mp3
    Length: 00:00:51
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: FINDLAY, OH, US
    Hometown: RED BUD, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni postal clerks work hard during the holiday season (Radio), by LCpl Lennon Dregoiw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    delivery
    mail
    presents
    packages
    Christmas
    gifts
    receiving
    sending
    United States Postal Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT