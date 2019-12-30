Bahrain Beat: NEX EXTRAVAGANZA

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”. MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 30, 2019) Mr. Dan Couvegan, Navy Exchange Director, speaks about the end of the NEX Extravaganza. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class J.C.J. Stokes reports from AFN Bahrain.