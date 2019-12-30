Leaders from across the Air Force gather to discuss force development advancement.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2019 11:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62196
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107559546.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, Air Force Radio News 30 December 2019, by SrA Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT