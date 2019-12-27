Chief Master Sergeant of The Air Force Kaleth O. Wright talks leadership, resiliency and all things Air Force with Gen David L. Goldfein, Chief of Staff of The Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2019 11:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62194
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107559469.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:09
|Artist
|Blueprint Leadership
|Composer
|US Air Force
|Album
|Blueprint Leadership
|Track #
|Ep
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Wright - Ep 02 feat. Gen David L. Goldfein, Air Force Chief of Staff, by Anthony Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT