(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sigonella Wine Tour

    Sigonella Wine Tour

    ITALY

    12.30.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacques-Laurent Jean-Gilles 

    AFN Sigonella

    Salvo Carnazza, an Italian geologist and tour guide for Moral, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), discusses the impact that volcanic activity has on Sicilian wine during a MWR tour for service members assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Sept. 13. Carnazza taught service members about the unique history and attributes of Sicilian wine. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacques Jean-Gilles/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2019
    Date Posted: 12.30.2019 11:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62187
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107559291.mp3
    Length: 00:01:38
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sigonella Wine Tour, by PO2 Jacques-Laurent Jean-Gilles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    wine mount etna sigonella

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT