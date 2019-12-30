Sigonella Wine Tour

Salvo Carnazza, an Italian geologist and tour guide for Moral, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), discusses the impact that volcanic activity has on Sicilian wine during a MWR tour for service members assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Sept. 13. Carnazza taught service members about the unique history and attributes of Sicilian wine. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacques Jean-Gilles/Released)