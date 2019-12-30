Marine Minute

I'm Sergeant Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



I know you just finished enjoying some of your favorite meals from the holidays, but you've got to start training for the PFT in 2020. Planks will now be integrated into the PFT standard. All Marines who choose to do the plank will be graded the same, regardless of gender or age according to MARADMIN 330/19. To perform the perfect plank Marines must remain with their backs, legs and head straight, while keeping your arms at 90 degrees and your legs shoulder width apart. Marines cannot sag or raise their body or arms or legs. In order to get a perfect score, Marines must hold a plank for four minutes and twenty seconds, while the minimum passing score is one minute and three seconds. Unlike the push up alternative, if you use the plank as a substitute for the abdominal crunch you can still earn the max score. Although this is an alternative, Marines should still practice to get a perfect score.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.