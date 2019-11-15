Naval Support Activity Naples community members are invited to register for the Ugly Sweater 5k Run at the fitness center before Dec. 12, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2019 08:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62150
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107555162.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ugly Sweater 5k, by SA Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT