Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez- Holiday Events

Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez, a radio disc jockey, with American Forces Network Iwakuni, performs a live radio show about Holiday Events happening around the air station during Power 1575 the Eagle's Morning Powerhouse at AFN Iwakuni, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, December 10, 2019. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)