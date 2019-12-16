North Pole Weather Report ep. 10: Elvish Basketball Team (AFN Bavaria)

The North Pole Weather Reports are fun, fictional supplements to the AFN Bavaria hourly weather reports during the December holiday season. The correspondents reporting from the North Pole are fictional characters, elves, voiced by various broadcasters at AFN Bavaria.



In this installment, Buddy and Paul the elves discuss the North Pole weather, starting an elvish basketball team, and how Paul thinks he's the star of the show.