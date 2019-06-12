North Pole Weather Report ep. 4: Drill Sergeant Santa (AFN Bavaria)

The North Pole Weather Reports are fun, fictional supplements to the AFN Bavaria hourly weather reports during the December holiday season. The correspondents reporting from the North Pole are fictional characters, elves, voiced by various broadcasters at AFN Bavaria.



In this installment, Buddy the Elf complains about Santa's lack of empathy, comparing him to a drill sergeant.