ScreenPlay ep. 80: Is Die Hard a Christmas Movie?

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Friday, December 20, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby debate whether or not the movie "Die Hard" qualifies as a Christmas movie.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.