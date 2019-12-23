(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    12.23.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Happy Holidays Marines, I'M CORPORAL NATHAN HALL WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.


    There's some good news for our veterans in 2020.



    A new policy is extending access to base commissaries, exchanges and morale welfare and recreation services to specific veteran groups.



    The Expanded Patronage program is taking effect January 1st, 2020. Veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart, Medal of Honor recipients, former POWS, and those with service connected disabilities will qualify. Veteran caretakers are also included in this new policy.



    This new program recognizes the service and sacrifices of veterans. The patronage expansion is an opportunity to invest more resources into our military communities and will also generate revenue that stays in the local military communities that enhance local quality of life programs for service members and their families.



    If you or someone you know might be eligible for these extended benefits, share the message and for more information go to blogs.va.gov




    THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

