There's some good news for our veterans in 2020.







A new policy is extending access to base commissaries, exchanges and morale welfare and recreation services to specific veteran groups.







The Expanded Patronage program is taking effect January 1st, 2020. Veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart, Medal of Honor recipients, former POWS, and those with service connected disabilities will qualify. Veteran caretakers are also included in this new policy.







This new program recognizes the service and sacrifices of veterans. The patronage expansion is an opportunity to invest more resources into our military communities and will also generate revenue that stays in the local military communities that enhance local quality of life programs for service members and their families.







If you or someone you know might be eligible for these extended benefits, share the message and for more information go to blogs.va.gov









