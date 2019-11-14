(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    191114 - Mornin Joe With the CO 191114-N-WZ747-001

    ROTA, SPAIN

    11.14.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travares Dobson, Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Erickson, Petty Officer 1st Class Lauren Howes and Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shea

    AFN Rota

    Monthly morning broadcast with the commanding officer of Naval Station Rota, Spain.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2019
    Date Posted: 12.23.2019 08:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62055
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107549766.mp3
    Length: 00:14:57
    Artist Mass Communication Specialist First-Class Petty Officer Jonathan T. Erickson
    Genre News and Talk
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 191114 - Mornin Joe With the CO 191114-N-WZ747-001, by PO2 Travares Dobson, PO1 Jonathan Erickson, PO1 Lauren Howes and PO1 Zachary Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    radio
    AFN Rota
    Naval Station Rota
    broadcast

