(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    150 TacoCast Ep01: AF Connect

    150 TacoCast Ep01: AF Connect

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Ian Beckley 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    The 150th Special Operations Wing presents the TacoCast. A podcast for airmen by the airmen of the 150th SOW. In this episode Senior Airman Ian Beckley and Second Lieutenant Jered Trujillo discuss the new Air Force Connect application and the features it offers for it's users.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2019
    Date Posted: 12.20.2019 09:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62028
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107545899.mp3
    Length: 00:25:34
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 150 TacoCast Ep01: AF Connect, by SrA Ian Beckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Podcast
    150SOW
    150TacoCast

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT