150 TacoCast Ep01: AF Connect

The 150th Special Operations Wing presents the TacoCast. A podcast for airmen by the airmen of the 150th SOW. In this episode Senior Airman Ian Beckley and Second Lieutenant Jered Trujillo discuss the new Air Force Connect application and the features it offers for it's users.
|12.18.2019
|12.20.2019 09:43
|Newscasts
|62028
|1912/DOD_107545899.mp3
|00:25:34
|2019
|Podcast
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|0
|0
|0
|0
