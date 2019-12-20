Astronaut, geologist, and the most recent living man to have walked on the moon, Dr. Harrison "Jack" Schmitt, joins us today to speak on the Apollo 17 mission, geology and the future of space travel.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2019 09:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62025
|Filename:
|1912/DOD_107545875.mp3
|Length:
|01:01:22
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
This work, Lab Life - Episode 19: Man on the Moon - Astronaut Harrison "Jack" Schmitt, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
