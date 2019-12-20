(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lab Life - Episode 19: Man on the Moon - Astronaut Harrison "Jack" Schmitt

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2019

    Astronaut, geologist, and the most recent living man to have walked on the moon, Dr. Harrison "Jack" Schmitt, joins us today to speak on the Apollo 17 mission, geology and the future of space travel.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 19: Man on the Moon - Astronaut Harrison "Jack" Schmitt, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

