(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Road to War

    Road to War

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2019

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    355th Wing

    This product was created to educate the Airmen of the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan about their role in supporting the national defense strategy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2019
    Date Posted: 12.19.2019 17:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62020
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107544517.mp3
    Length: 00:01:38
    Artist N/A
    Composer N/A
    Conductor N/A
    Album N/A
    Track # N/
    Disc # N/
    Year 2019
    Genre N/A
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Road to War, by TSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Tucson
    NDS
    Davis-Monthan
    Attack
    Air Force
    Arizona
    DM
    national defense strategy
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    355th WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT