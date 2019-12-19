On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Laymon, South Carolina National Guard state anti-terrorism officer, about the South Carolina National Guard marathon team. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|12.19.2019
|12.19.2019 16:15
|Newscasts
|62015
|00:32:31
|2019
|Podcast
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 47, by SGT Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
