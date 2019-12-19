(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 19 December 2019

    Air Force Radio News 19 December 2019

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Registration for the Air Force Marathon opens January 1st 2020. The Marathon takes place September 19th 2020.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 19 December 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

