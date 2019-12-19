Registration for the Air Force Marathon opens January 1st 2020. The Marathon takes place September 19th 2020.
This work, Air Force Radio News 19 December 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
