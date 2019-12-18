Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 6. Law as an Instrument of National Power

Interview-based podcast with leaders, innovators, and influencers on the law, leadership, and best practices of the day. We explore all areas of military legal practice, connecting the dots from the tactical to the strategic, and push the boundaries of innovation through the speed of relevance.



In this episode, we interview Colonel Jeremy Weber on "Law as an Instrument of National Power," and tackle the connection between the strategic and tactical levels on this topic. We also discuss the 2020 National Security Law writing competition, including eligibility, its new and shorter format, expanded cash prizes, and some tips on topic selection in writing.